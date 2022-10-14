BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew Winner Sr. was seen walking with a large amount of mail along the side of the road and was approached by deputies.

Over $7,000 worth of checks were found and Winner was arrested. He faces charges that include multiple counts of larceny.

He was held on a $25,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Friday.