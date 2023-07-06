MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man was issued felony warrants after being accused of breaking into electrical substations on Monday, according to the police department.

Terry Pittman was identified as the suspect. Police say he cut, mutilated, defaced, or otherwise damaged property to obtain nonferrous metals and caused around $40,000 of damage.

Terry Pittman (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

The incident happened July 3, 2023, along the 190 block of West Parker Road near I-40.

Officers say they found an entry was made into a substation owned by the City of Morganton, and copper wire was cut and stolen. Further investigation revealed an adjacent substation owned by Duke Energy was damaged similarly.

Break-in (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety) Break-in (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

Pittman as the suspect after video and photo surveillance.