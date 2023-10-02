MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are wanted after allegedly stealing power tools from a Lowe’s Hardware store, according to Morganton Public Safety.

On Aug. 8, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a man and woman allegedly piled a bunch of power tools into their cart.

Officials say they left the store in a 2002 gray Buick Regal.

Anyone with information on where either of the suspects may be are asked to Public Safety Headquarters at 828-437-1211.