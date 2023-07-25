MORGANTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate was released by error on Monday, July 24, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 42-year-old Dennis James Danner Jr. was mistaken for an inmate with a similar name and released by accident around 3 p.m. on Monday. Officers realized the error during their rounds at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Danner is still under a $2,500 bond for 3 counts of misdemeanor Communicating Threats and 2 counts of misdemeanor Probation Violation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Danner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.