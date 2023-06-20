BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man is facing several charges after drugs and guns were seized during a warrant search last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies executed a warrant last Wednesday night at a location on Crawley Dale Street for Morganton resident Melvin Wilson, 38. Meth, fentanyl, guns, and a large amount of cash were seized and Wilson was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, several drug-related charges, and gun possession as a felon.

Wilson is being held on a $335,000 secured bond and appeared in court last Thursday.