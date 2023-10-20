MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton woman wanted on charges out of several surrounding counties has been arrested, the Burke County Sheriff’s announced Friday.

Morganton resident Violet Foster, 33, faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and resisting.

Deputies with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in locating Foster, who was said to be at a home in Morganton on Crystal Creek Road. Burke deputies located her at a neighboring home and she was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

A warrant had been issued for Foster for gun larceny in Avery County and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill out of Iredell County, the sheriff said.

She was held without bond for 48 hours and has upcoming court appearances in both Avery and Iredell counties.