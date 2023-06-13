RVing In The Mountains In Class C Motorhome Landscape At Sunset in Jasper, AB, Canada

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were arrested in connection to stolen campers in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

April Richardson, 52, was given a $40,000 secured bond, and Robert Hubbard, 57, was given a $10,000 secured bond. They were charged with the following:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking or entering

Felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals

Felony possession of stolen property (Richardson only)

The incident happened during a follow-up investigation on June 5, on the 4600 block of Amber Lane near U.S. Highway 64 in Morganton.

Deputies say they found two stolen campers, one valued at $70,000 and the other at $25,000, on the property. Along with the camper, they found other stolen items, such as furniture and lawn equipment.

Authorities advised Richardson was arrested without incident at the property. Further investigation led to the arrest of Hubbard on June 7.