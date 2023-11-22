MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people who were arrested after being caught in a stolen vehicle are now facing charges, Morganton Police said Wednesday.

Lenoir resident Raymond Rice, 38, and Morganton resident Violet Foster, 33, face multiple charges. Rice faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation while Foster faces charges including cyberstalking and obtaining property under false pretense.

Officers caught the two of them in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday while patrolling an area near Union Street.

Rice was held on a $75,000 secured bond while Foster was being held without bond for 48 hours. Both will appear in court next week.