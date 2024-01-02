MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Morganton Public Safety officers are investigating a Tuesday morning attempted robbery.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:42 a.m. at the Little Caesars Pizza at 202 West Fleming Drive.

During the robbery attempt, officials say the suspect assaulted an employee before the store opened. The victim needed medical treatment and the suspects did not make entry into the business.

Morganton Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.