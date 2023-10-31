BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man who failed to appear in court and was then chased down by deputies faces a new slew of charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

An undercover operation was launched last week regarding drug activity involving 31-year-old Morganton resident Michael Monn.

Monn had failed to appear in court for a trial on prior drug-related charges.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Monn fled and a pursuit ensued. Monn was arrested after fleeing his vehicle and a brief foot chase, deputies said. Several officers involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries and were treated.

Monn faces multiple charges including drug possession, trespassing, and simple assault.

He was held on a $156,000 secured bond and has court appearances set for November.