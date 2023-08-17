BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Morganton residents are facing charges following separate drug-related incidents in Burke County last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle last Friday on Antioch Road and NC 18-US 64 when the motorcycle then tried to flee. A chase ensued ending with the motorcycle crashing and the operator trying to flee on foot, before being caught.

Morganton resident Christopher Lunsford, 39, was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and resisting. His passenger, 29-year-old Morganton resident Autumn Burhans, was also arrested and faces charges including heroin trafficking and gun possession as a felon.

In a separate incident that also occurred last Friday, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Amherst Road in Morganton. MEth, fentanyl, and opioids were located and seized, and Morganton resident Amanda Reed, 41, was arrested. She faces multiple drug-related charges and was held on a $100,000 secured bond.