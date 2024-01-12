BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Burke County man is being held in jail without bond following sex assault charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

An investigation was launched regarding a report concerning sex assault allegations involving Connelly Springs resident Wesley Neece, 47. An indictment was issued by a grand jury following a case in Burke County involving the allegations.

Neece was arrested Thursday at his home without incident and now faces multiple charges including first-degree forcible sex offense.

He is being held without bond and has his first court appearance set for the end of February.