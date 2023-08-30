BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday that involved an elementary school bus in Burke County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, on Malcolm Boulevard by US 70. Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to an area medical center to be treated. No children were hurt, they said.

An initial investigation revealed a Valdese Elementary school bus struck a pickup truck after the bus failed to yield the right of way, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were two children on the bus at the time of the accident. Neither were hurt. The two occupants of the pickup truck were treated for injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the school bus has been issued a citation.