MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting in Morganton this weekend, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Pax Hill Road on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4:10 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Gary David Ritch, 57, was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials said there were bail bonding agents at the scene at the time of the shooting. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working with the NC Department of Insurance on the investigation.

The Department of Insurance licenses and regulates bail bonding agents.