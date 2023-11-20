BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A hiker was rescued from a Burke County trail over the weekend after having a medical event, emergency officials said.

Burke Rescue said they attended to a hiker with a medical emergency at the summit of Hawksbill Trail. Burke EMS and Burke Rescue personnel helped the person walk down the trail.

All crews and the patient made it safely out of the woods around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. A medical helicopter transported the patient to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no other information at this time.