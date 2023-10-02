MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emailed bomb threats caused disruptions in multiple schools throughout North Carolina on Monday.

One school in Burke County, Morganton Patton High, came to a school official.

School system representative Cheryl Shuffler said a Robert L. Patton High School staff member got an email that “has apparently been circulating around the country regarding a bomb threat at school.”

School officials evacuated the school by 10:30 a.m. and got an all-clear to return to classes around 11:45 a.m.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said bomb threats affected Watauga County school operations on Monday. The office said emails came from a Gmail address with the same wording in all emails.

School officials in Watauga, Iredell, Brunswick, Wilkes, Burke, Franklin, and Columbus counties got emails Monday, according to deputies.

Watauga officials said they did not find bombs Monday, but multiple schools have been affected.