BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County street did not live up to its name Tuesday, when deputies say someone shot into an occupied home.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. they responded to a shots-fired call on Peaceful Lane near the Oak Hill community. Upon arrival, deputies found multiple bullet holes in the residence.

No one was injured during this incident, deputies say. The investigation is ongoing.