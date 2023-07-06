Deborah Ann Belloir, right, has been reported missing. (N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Burke County and expected to be traveling to New Hampshire.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Deborah Ann Belloir is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s. She is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with long black hair.

She was last seen at 2125 N.C. 181 in Morganton and is believed to be driving a black 2022 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate No. UBD632.

Anyone with information about Belloir should call Heather Carrel at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-437-1911.