BURKE COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus driver has been cited and three students were taken to the hospital for injuries following a crash Thursday morning in Burke County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, on Old NC 10 at South Center Street. A school bus traveling west on Old NC 10, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2020 Toyota Corolla traveling north on South Center Street, troopers said.

The school bus was from East Burke High School in Burke County.

There were nineteen children on the school bus at the time of the accident and three students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured in the crash. The driver of the school bus has been cited for failure to yield the right of way, troopers said.