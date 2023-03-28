BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three men in Burke County are facing charges in separate cases involving children, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Hickory resident Arthur Sexton, 27, faces charges including child abuse. Morganton resident Mark Gordon, 52, is facing exploitation charges involving a minor following an investigation after a tip was received from the International Crimes Against Children agency.

Morganton resident Aaron Keffer, 33, faces charges including indecent liberties with a child after an investigation was launched last week.