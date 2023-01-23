BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke County.

‘Liberty Baptist Church’ is printed in dark lettering on both sides of the vehicle as well as in the front.

Surveillance images showed a possible suspect pulling up in a four-door sedan.