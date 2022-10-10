HILDEBRAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and woman are wanted for stealing a person’s Kia SUV in Hildebran on Sept. 26, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

(Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened at the Cubbard Express convenience store on Old N.C. 10.

Deputies say they spoke to the victim who had the car stolen and learned a white female and black male stole the vehicle.

After reviewing video surveillance and cameras in the area, the two were identified as Bessette and Brewton. On Oct. 4, BCSO and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen vehicle in Catawba County.

Brewton and Bessette have outstanding warrants related to the case and have not been found.

With any information on their whereabouts, please contact law enforcement at (828) 438-5500.