CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver has been charged in a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend in Burke County involving a bicyclist, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident on Saturday on Airport Rhodhiss Road in Burke County regarding a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist, troopers said. A victim was found suffering from serious injuries.

An initial investigation identified Connelly Springs resident Victoria Kimmer, 29, as the suspect. She was arrested on Sunday and faces charges that include felony hit-and-run. A vehicle that is believed to be involved with the incident was found at her residence and was secured by Highway Patrol, the department said.

She was held at the Burke County Magistrates Office and received a $10,000 secured bond.