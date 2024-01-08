BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of multiple robberies and assaults, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, officers came to an apartment complex on Crouse Lane after getting a report of a motor vehicle theft and an assault.

At the scene, police found a 72-year-old man suffering from a minor head injury.

Investigators say that the victim allowed the suspect to enter their home and the pair got into an argument. The suspect allegedly hit the victim with the cane before leaving the apartment and stealing the car.

Burlington police issued a be on the lookout alert for the stolen car as well as a description of the suspect.

Within two hours, state troopers found the stolen car on N.C. 501 in Person County.

The suspect was later identified as McColline Thorpe Jr, 57, of Burlington. He was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon as a result of the alleged Friday assault.

Also, Thorpe was identified as the suspect in a robbery that took place on Christmas Eve on Trollinger Avenue.

He is being charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault inflicting serious injury and felony larceny of a motor vehicle for the alleged Christmas Eve robbery.

Thorpe is currently in custody in Person County and his bond was set at $41,000.