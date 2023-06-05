BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly setting a string of fires in Burlington early Saturday morning.

At around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, the Burlington Fire Department first responded to a building fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on 2178 North Church Street, near Sellars Mill Road.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from inside the building and several small fires inside. There was no one in the building and the fire was extinguished and under control after around 25 minutes.

While firefighters were at the scene of the Enterprise fire, multiple vehicle fires were reported nearby.

Police say that there were multiple vehicle fires in the area of North Church Street and Bland Boulevard. There was also a vehicle fire reported on the 300 block of Watson Drive and one at North Church Street and Nike Street. A fire-related call was also made on the 2000 block of North Chruch Street behind DaVita North Burlington Dialysis.

Firefighters say that they were called to another potential building fire in the same area as the other reported fires shortly after 6 a.m. Burlington police were already on the scene and had extinguished what turned about to be a scooter fire.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Patrol officers later identified the suspect as Miguel Angel Gomez Amaya, 26, of Burlington, he is being charged with the following:

One count of first-degree arson

Two counts of burning a commercial building

Seven counts of breaking and entering

Six counts of burning of personal property

He is being held in the detention center under a $500,000 bond.