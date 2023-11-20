ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing several felony child sex crime charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 16, the ACSO’s Special Victims Unit began to investigate a reported sexual assault of a minor.

Investigators would later identify Erick Maldonado Cardenas of Burlington, as the suspect.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old Cardenas was taken into custody and charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Cardenas was given a $250,000 secured bond for those charges. Deputies say he currently remains in custody.