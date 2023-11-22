NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At 5 p.m. Wednesday a burn ban for 30 counties in western North Carolina will be lifted, the North Carolina Forest Service announced.

Some of those counties include Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Watauga and Wilkes.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready, and responsible when burning outdoors,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

The first ban took effect for 14 counties on Nov. 5. The second ban took effect in the additional 16 counties on Nov. 8.

The lifted ban includes all open burning outside of a 100-foot area around an occupied dwelling.

Folks with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit here.