ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Monday accused of trying to stab the manager of a store in Asheville.

Asheville Police said they responded to the business on Merrimon Avenue for a knife-wielding suspect who was attempting to stab the store’s manager.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Officers said that the suspect left before they arrived and that the victim was not hurt.

Investigators said they found the suspect, 31-year-old Joshua R. Martin, several blocks away on Mt. Clare Avenue.

Martin was taken into custody following a brief struggle, according to police.

Officers also found the knife used in the attack, Asheville Police said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Martin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second degree trespassing.

Asheville Police said Martin was not injured but was being treated at Mission Hospital.