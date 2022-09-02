CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another injured in an overnight crash along I-85 in the Concord area, according to Medic.

The rollover accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Interstate-85 at mile marker 48 near Interstate-485.

Medic confirms one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation at this time.