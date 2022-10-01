CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been displaced and $10,000 in damages have been reported in a house fire Saturday morning in Concord, city officials said.

The fire broke out around 9:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, along Central Drive NW. A passerby had called 911 to report smoke coming from the home’s chimney.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed smoke showing from the home. The fire was brought under control in about nine minutes. One deceased pet was discovered inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.