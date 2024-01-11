CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 13,000 people are without power in Cabarrus and Stanly Counties because flooding from Tuesday’s storms knocked out power to neighbors Thursday morning.

The Rocky River seems so peaceful, but two days ago, it was raging.

“I’ve seen it higher once in 25 years,” said Alex Borgemeister, who lives in the Water’s Edge neighborhood in Cabarrus County.

Heavy rains caused it to spill over the banks and saturate the ground. That caused a power pole to topple over, knocking out a transmission system that carries power to thousands of people.

“About 5 this morning, the lights didn’t come on and then the water stopped,” said Cathy Anderson, another Water’s Edge neighbor.

“There’s no water, there’s no television, there’s no lights, you can’t cook, you can’t wash, you can’t really clean,” said Anderson.

It’s frustrating for neighbors and a soppy workspace for crews from Union Power Cooperative.

“I wouldn’t want to be the one that’s trudging through the mud to fix it,” said Borgemeister.

Union’s crews worked on what would normally be dry land, but it’s now covered in muck.

“They’ll get it back together, you just have to be patient,” said Anderson.

It’s a chance to slow life down for homeowners.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m putting a puzzle together,” said Anderson.

Workers are doing the same thing at a much faster pace.

“I’m really excited, that means locally it’s going to get fixed,” said Borgemeister.

The repairs should come just in time for the possibility of more severe weather on Friday.

Union Power says the outage also hit West Stanly Middle and Hickory Ridge Elementary Schools Thursday, but crews worked to reroute services so that those schools did not have to close.