CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage affected thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map.

The cause of the outage remains unknown.

The outage was first reported in Locust and officials confirmed the outage was restored within the hour.

Union Power covers more than 83,000 customers in the area including Mecklenburg, Rowan, Cabarrus, Union, and Stanly counties, according to its website.