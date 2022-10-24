CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You may have already cast your vote in this year’s election, but if not, there’s an item on Concord’s ballot people in that city may not have seen before.

For the first time since 1984, a general obligation bond referendum is up for a vote in Concord. It’s the first park-related bond in the city’s history.

“City council looked at a lot of different options and landed on $60 million for nine parks – four new, five renovated,” said Deputy Director of Concord Parks and Recreation Sheila Lowry.

The plan renovates existing parks and builds new ones, particularly in the city’s fastest growing area, northwest Concord, which currently has no parks.

According to a UNC School of Government study, compared to similar cities, Concord is tied for last place when it comes to the number of parks.

They’re ranked near the bottom or middle of the pack for every other park-related benchmark.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea to have it. The city’s grown tremendously since we moved here; in all fairness and honesty, you can’t have enough open spaces,” said Concord resident Kevin Brewer.

Plans for the proposed park include eight miles of trails and greenways, 11 new playgrounds, 15 picnic areas and shelters, 14 pickleball courts, six basketball courts, two dog parks, three splash pads, and more open green space. One of the goals is to give Concord residents a reason to stay in the city rather than seek recreation elsewhere.

“We’ve been to [greenways] in the Matthews area and love how many there are, and how there’s miles of walking,” said Concord resident Amy Hansell.

But the projects don’t come without a price. The bond would increase property taxes up to three cents for every 100 dollars. So, if a person’s property value is $500,000, they can expect to pay an extra $150 yearly in taxes.

That’s what has given some residents pause.

Some people commented on a city Facebook post that they’d vote ‘no’ on the referendum because they “don’t have the money.”

Others said things like, “Schools. Roads. Fire and police pay. Three things we would rather see this money devoted to.”

The city has an implied AAA bond rating. They would be expected to finish all park projects within seven years and pay back the $60 million within 20 years.

To learn more about the bond referendum, visit concordbonds.com.