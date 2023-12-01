CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several students at a Cabarrus County middle school were hospitalized Friday due to ingesting an unknown substance, according to the school district.

District leaders say seven students at C.C. Griffin Middle were treated by school staff this afternoon for negative reactions to the substance. The school is in the Rocky River community.

Out of an abundance of caution, those students were transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for further observation.

District and school administration are investigating and working closely with the Concord Police Department.