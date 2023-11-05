CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing 80-year-old Concord man was found safe Monday morning in a cemetery, authorities said.

Raymond Kenneth Bowers was safely located at 8:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in a cemetery off Union Cemetery Road in Concord, police said. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

“Concord Police would like to thank the Concord Fire Department, NC State Highway Patrol, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, and the community for their vigilance and assistance in safely locating Bowers,” the Concord Police Department said on Monday.

Bowers was last seen by his wife between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, at their home in the 400 block of Faith Drive, before he was reported missing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000.