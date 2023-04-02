CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police are asking for help to find two missing children who they believe were kidnapped by their father.

Authorities say 8-year-old Josiah Brooks and 11-year-old Aaron Toliver were last seen on Wilshire Avenue before 7 p.m. Saturday evening playing in a neighbor’s yard.

They had been living with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

Queen City News’ Sydney Hiberger spoke with neighbors, family, and friends, who all expressed how much they want the boys to get back home safely.

“They play out here almost all day long,” Taylor Bodenheimer, a neighbor, said. “They play with the neighbor boys [on] the trampoline they have.”

Police believe they were taken by the father, Aaron Tolliver, and that he’s possibly on the way to Texas or Florida in a white car where he could be visiting family.

“He jumped the fence,” Angela Matthews, one of the boy’s aunts said, “And [Toliver] basically grabbed the boys and told them to get in the car.”

The boys’ aunt tells Queen City news they had been living with their grandmother since Christmas, and eventually, their grandma was awarded temporary custody. Matthews says the grandmother and Toliver were supposed to appear in court on Tuesday for a permanent custody hearing.

“My mom is going through a lot with these boys, trying to make sure they have a stable home environment,” Matthews continued.

Playing with the boys when they were taken was 11-year-old Xayne Cagle, “When they started driving away, I was getting confused. Because they were driving too fast.”

Xayne had a message for his friends, “Hopefully you’re OK and I hope that you’re going to be home soon.”

Concord Police said this does not meet the state’s criteria for an official Amber Alert, but police are seriously searching for the boys. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or call Concord Police at 704-920-5000. Information can be left anonymously by calling the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.