CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Concord Police Department has identified the juvenile allegedly responsible for making the second instance of “a false report of violence” at a local school this week.

Officers say a juvenile offender called in a report Wednesday morning that someone was on the campus of Roberta Road Middle School with a firearm, and stated that they needed help.

A Concord PD school resource officer was on campus at the time of the call, and the threat prompted the immediate response of multiple additional police officers. It was quickly determined the juvenile fabricated the threat.

Later that same day, investigators identified a juvenile offender who is responsible for making the false report of violence, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A juvenile petition will be sought through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of Filing a False Police Report.

On Monday, a false report of violence was made at Jay M. Robinson High School. No suspect has been identified in that case.

North Carolina juvenile privacy laws prevent disclosure of any identifying information regarding a juvenile offender accused of an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult.

Concord Police emphasizes the repercussions of making false reports.

“When individuals selfishly and irresponsibly make false reports of violence, it unnecessarily jeopardizes the safety of responding agencies and the public.

Concord Police collaborated with Cabarrus County Schools and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.