CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord fire crews responding to a call for help at on Interstate 85 Saturday night were hit for a second time in a few months.

“It’s very frustrating because it impacts the safety of our personnel,” said Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams. “Which is the most important thing to us.”

In addition to Saturday’s incident at Exit 54, on Oct. 17, the original Engine 9 was hit at mile marker 53.5 while crews were administering aid.

“We’ve had five incidents on the interstate involving fire apparatus involving distracted drivers hitting our fire apparatus,” adds Williams.

Of those five incidents since 2016, four have been an engine from Station No. 9, near Poplar Tent Road’s intersection with I-85. Firefighters are trained how to park when responding to calls to avoid injuries.

“We have the larger apparatus,” says Williams. “When they hit our vehicles, significant damage is done to the other vehicle typically.”

But Williams doesn’t want it to happen at all. Every accident means pulling a reserve truck into the rotation or leasing a truck to help keep residents safe. If a truck is totaled, the chief says it would take more than three years to get a new one.

He also worries about all emergency workers in the area. A Union County department had a fire hose ran over, and Williams also reminds every one of the tragic incident where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin died two years ago while answering a call.

Williams wants drivers to do one thing when approaching crews on the roadways:

“Slow down and move over, that’s the biggest thing.”