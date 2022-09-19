KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bomb threat note that was ultimately proved unwarranted prompted an evacuation Monday at Northwest Cabarrus High School, Cabarrus County Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

District officials said staff discovered the note and all staff and students were immediately evacuated from the building for precautionary measures.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was called in, conducted a search, and shortly after 11 a.m. determined the facility was safe for staff and students to return, the district said.