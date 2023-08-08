CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Schools have announced a new member to its Board of Education.

Brian Floyd, a 2000 graduate of Concord High School, replaces Tim Furr, who resigned in July before being appointed to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

Floyd will be sworn in on Monday, Aug. 14 and will serve out the remainder of Furr’s term through November 2024.

“When Tim (Furr) was appointed to the County Commissioners, a lot of folks reached out to me about the Board seat,” Floyd said. “I thought about it and talked it over with my family, and I ultimately decided to send an application. What it came down to for me was- when you see a need, I felt like I had an obligation to meet that need.”

Floyd was selected from five finalists who each were invited to speak at the Cabarrus Board of Education work session on Monday.

The current six Board members each voted by scoring each individual candidate on a 5-4-3-2-1 process.

The four other finalists were Carolyn Carpenter, Melanie Freeman, Namrata Kachroo and Greg Mills.

“I believe I bring a unique combination of experience. As a product of Cabarrus County Schools, as a parent of students, and a former teacher, it’s a unique combination that few people have,” Floyd said. “That’s important especially when we’re talking about something as large as redistricting. I bring many perspectives to the process, and my priorities are always doing what’s best for kids and families. I believe the current Board members share those priorities as well.”