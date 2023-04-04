KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pair of local business owners in Kannapolis are taking on city leaders after councilmembers voted to help fund a new concession building in Atrium Ballpark.

They believe the move gives an unfair advantage to an incoming tavern and uses taxpayer dollars to help a private business.

A new beer and barbecue joint, Towel City Tavern, is set to open later this year on the ground floor of the Stadium Lofts, an apartment complex currently being built next to Atrium Ballpark. According to city leaders, Towel City also plans to become the new concessionaire within the ballpark, utilizing the incoming 1,600-square-foot concession building the city plans to help construct.

According to city documents, Kannapolis will fund 41% of the new concession building, which comes out to $251,499. A city spokesperson told Queen City News their portion will only fund “The bathrooms and the areas dedicated to normal concession operations as is typical of all other concession areas of the ballpark.”

Temerity Baseball, the company that owns the Kannapolis Cannonballers and leases the ballpark from the city, will fund the remaining 59% of the project. Their portion of the costs includes all furniture, fixtures, and equipment associated with the new concession building, which includes a smokehouse.

Kyle Lingafelt is a partial owner of three downtown Kannapolis businesses, including Old Armor Beer Company. He says he and his business partner, Stefan Perrine, are particularly hurt by the city’s decision to help fund the new concession area because they were not offered any financial incentives to open their businesses.

“We’ve sunk everything into this. Stefan and myself, we are disabled vets, and we saved up money that we saved from our deployments to open our businesses,” said Lingafelt. “None of us have any qualms with [Towel City] opening a business or anything like that. That’s not the issue. We just don’t want to use our dollars, if we took all the risk to come down here.”

City leaders say they are under an MLB obligation to make critical improvements to the ballpark, which includes bathrooms and concessions. They also said, “Any business, including Old Armor, that would like to be a concessionaire in the ballpark is welcome to contact Temerity.”

The city’s full statement is below: