KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pair of local business owners in Kannapolis are taking on city leaders after councilmembers voted to help fund a new concession building in Atrium Ballpark.
They believe the move gives an unfair advantage to an incoming tavern and uses taxpayer dollars to help a private business.
A new beer and barbecue joint, Towel City Tavern, is set to open later this year on the ground floor of the Stadium Lofts, an apartment complex currently being built next to Atrium Ballpark. According to city leaders, Towel City also plans to become the new concessionaire within the ballpark, utilizing the incoming 1,600-square-foot concession building the city plans to help construct.
According to city documents, Kannapolis will fund 41% of the new concession building, which comes out to $251,499. A city spokesperson told Queen City News their portion will only fund “The bathrooms and the areas dedicated to normal concession operations as is typical of all other concession areas of the ballpark.”
Temerity Baseball, the company that owns the Kannapolis Cannonballers and leases the ballpark from the city, will fund the remaining 59% of the project. Their portion of the costs includes all furniture, fixtures, and equipment associated with the new concession building, which includes a smokehouse.
Kyle Lingafelt is a partial owner of three downtown Kannapolis businesses, including Old Armor Beer Company. He says he and his business partner, Stefan Perrine, are particularly hurt by the city’s decision to help fund the new concession area because they were not offered any financial incentives to open their businesses.
“We’ve sunk everything into this. Stefan and myself, we are disabled vets, and we saved up money that we saved from our deployments to open our businesses,” said Lingafelt. “None of us have any qualms with [Towel City] opening a business or anything like that. That’s not the issue. We just don’t want to use our dollars, if we took all the risk to come down here.”
City leaders say they are under an MLB obligation to make critical improvements to the ballpark, which includes bathrooms and concessions. They also said, “Any business, including Old Armor, that would like to be a concessionaire in the ballpark is welcome to contact Temerity.”
The city’s full statement is below:
“The Kannapolis City Council has approved the addition of a public amenities facility at Atrium Health Ballpark, the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The 1,600 square facility will be built in the outfield on the existing concourse and will include additional public restrooms and concessions.
Since its opening as a public park in May 2020, and as home to the Cannon Ballers in 2021, the venue thrives daily as a place to walk, have a meal, watch a ballgame, play at the Splashpad, and playground structure. Graduations, weddings, reunions, and special events happen each weekend at the ballpark.
Thousands of people have enjoyed coming to the ballpark which was named Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year – this national honor places the Atrium Health Ballpark in the ranks of the best major and minor league venues across the country.
We receive many positive compliments regarding the ballpark and the team is playing in front of sold-out crowds. The one thing we have heard is that we need additional concession areas because of long wait lines and bathrooms are needed in the outfield for convenience purposes. This facility will enable us to meet that need as we continue to grow events at the venue,” said Mike Legg, Kannapolis City Manager.
The original plans for the ballpark included additional concessions and bathrooms. Construction on the new bathroom and concession facility will begin immediately. It will include ADA-compliant restrooms, food prep, and concession areas.
Another new component of the ballpark includes the Stadium Lofts Building. Temerity Baseball, LLC, the owners of the Cannon Ballers and Lansing Melbourne Group (owners of several blocks of downtown including the building where Old Armor Beer Company is located), are jointly constructing Stadium Lofts Apartments which will overlook the ballpark. Towel City Tavern will open this fall on the ground floor of the Stadium Lofts building selling barbeque and alcoholic beverages.
The City of Kannapolis owns the ballpark and leases it to Temerity. As part of its lease, Temerity manages the concession stands. Any business may become a concessionaire at the ballpark.
The total cost of the facility and equipment is expected to be $615,877. Temerity will pay 59% of the project’s costs. This includes 100% of all furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the building. Temerity will also pay 100% of the facility’s area which will be used to support Towel City Tavern’s barbeque smoking activities. The City will pay 41% of the project’s costs which is the cost of the bathrooms and the areas dedicated to normal concession operations as is [typical] of all other concession areas in the ballpark.
We welcome any business to Kannapolis – especially small businesses. Our entire downtown and the Atrium Health Ballpark were specifically designed to support small businesses. We have invested $28 million in infrastructure and an inviting streetscape that now attracts thousands of people to come shop, dine and play in these businesses.
Additionally, we built a $12 million public parking deck to make parking easy for downtown patrons and the entire surrounding business district. We were the first City in the state to implement a social district. Every business downtown has reaped the benefits of these investments – especially Old Armor Beer Company. Their customers come to Kannapolis because of the dynamic atmosphere and the ongoing investments we continue to make in order for our downtown to be an attractive gathering place that you visit not once but often.
The new public amenities facility is another layer of this strategic investment in our downtown. It is for everyone. We are in the process of planning for more businesses and people to move into our downtown and the City. Everyone benefits when we have more options for people to eat, dine and shop.
Any business, including Old Armor, that would like to be a concessionaire in the ballpark is welcome to contact Temerity Baseball, LLC.”