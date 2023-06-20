RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jimmie Woodard of Concord took a chance while in eastern North Carolina, buying a $20 scratch-off ticket and winning a $100,000 prize.

Woodard bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from K&T Tobacco in Wilson. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.