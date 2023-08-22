There will be prayer vigil on Friday, Aug. 25, for the victims of a Concord house fire that occurred Sunday.

CONCORD, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The city of Concord is holding a vigil for the three children who died in a house fire Sunday.

The public is invited to join city and community leaders to remember and honor the lives of siblings Daniella Kueviakoe (16 years old), Stephen Kueviakoe (15) and Emmanuelle Kueviakoe (11). A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in the courtyard at the city’s Housing Department, 83 Harold Goodman Circle SW.

The city has partnered with Grace Lutheran Church to serve as the community-wide contact for donations. Individuals and organizations wishing to offer support to aid the families during this difficult time may contact the Rev. Donald Anthony at 704-701-7167.