CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No injuries were reported and a portion of a downtown Concord road was closed after house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Concord.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m., at a residence on the 200 block of Union Street South near Chestnut Drive Southwest; a portion of that road was closed to control the blaze.

House fire (Courtesy: City of Concord) House fire (Courtesy: City of Concord)

Officials say the fire was contained within 15 minutes and no one was home. A total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire caused around $120,000 in damages, officials said.