CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The officer in a patrol vehicle that illegally passed a stop school bus while a student exited has been cited, Concord Police said on Monday.

Sgt. Matthew Willet, who, according to a social media post from April 2021, has been with the department for over 15 years, was placed on administrative duty while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Video shows a 15-year-old student getting off the school bus and nearly being hit by his police vehicle passing on the right.

POLICE CRUISER PASSES STOPPED SCHOOL BUS. 🚨🚍 | Watch as a police cruiser narrowly misses a student attempting to get off a stopped Cabarrus County school bus. Story: https://t.co/LJGwdBrYLB pic.twitter.com/USca6W9HZP — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 12, 2023

Even more shocking was that the SUV was a marked Concord Police cruiser.

“When I saw that, it’s like my heart sank,” said the 15-year-old’s grandma, Joyce Palmerin. “What was he doing while he was driving? Knowing that he is a man to be out here to protect us.”