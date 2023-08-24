Gary Gacek has been the Concord chief of police since 2015. (City of Concord)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek is retiring from his 33-year law enforcement career, the city announced Thursday.

Gacek served as police chief for eight years, and his official last day as police chief will be Sept. 30. He will then join Eli Lilly’s Global Security Team.

On Monday, Gacek informed City Manager Lloyd Payne of his intention to retire.

“Chief Gacek has been an innovative leader for the City of Concord, pushing our Police Department to achieve the highest standards of public safety,” Payne said in a press release. “Through his outstanding and visible leadership, Chief Gacek has fostered trust and openness between the residents in our city and the brave men and women who serve us each day. He will be missed but I wish him the very best as he retires from his decorated law enforcement career and begins the next chapter in his life.”

Though Concord has grown over 33 percent in the last 10 years, the city reports experiencing record-low crime rates. The city said total crime has decreased more than 45 percent over the last 10 years.

“I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished to create safe communities where families and businesses can flourish. It has been my honor to serve alongside such dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to create a sense of security for all the people we serve in Concord,” Gacek said. “Serving as Concord’s chief of police has been the highlight of my career. After more than three decades in law enforcement, it’s time for me to move on, but I have the utmost confidence in the next generation of leadership.”

Gacek joined CPD after spending 25 years with the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Police Department. He also enjoys long distance road cycling, mountain biking and golf.

Beginning Oct. 1, Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes will serve as interim chief of police. The city will conduct a nationwide search to select Gacek’s successor.