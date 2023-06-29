CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high-ranking officer with the Concord Police Department is facing criminal charges, the department confirmed Thursday.

CPD said Lt. Kevin Berg was placed on administrative duty as soon as the department learned charges were filed against him June 21. The charges stem from an alleged incident April 28 at Berg’s residence in Cabarrus County.

“An internal administrative investigation is underway, which is standard practice for any employee accused of misconduct,” CPD said.

Berg will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case and administrative investigation. He has worked with Concord Police since 2004.