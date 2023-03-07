CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student punched an 84-year-old bus driver in the face in an attack at West Cabarrus High School last month, according to a Concord Police report obtained by Queen City News.

The report stated the attack happened at the school on February 27.

Police told Queen City News a student punched the driver in the face. What prompted the attack was unclear.

Concord Police said the student is facing a criminal charge through juvenile services.

Cabarrus County School released the following statement about the alleged incident:

Cabarrus County Schools is aware of an incident on a parked bus at West Cabarrus High School last week that involved the assistance of law enforcement. This is an on-going matter, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement to provide any information that we have. Student and staff safety is a top priority for Cabarrus County Schools. We are taking appropriate internal actions to provide for a safe environment on our buses. These actions include utilizing adult bus monitors as necessary, buses equipped with cameras, and bus driver professional development. As you are aware, we cannot comment further on personnel issues or incidents involving student discipline. Cabarrus County Schools