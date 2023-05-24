CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – From your head down to your feet, that rumbling at the Charlotte Motor Speedway settles in your bones.

But to go fast, like really, really fast, isn’t something Michael Gibson experiences every day.

“I’ve driven everything on this property,” said Michael.

By driving, he means the forklift, work truck, and paint spreader.

“That’s good,” asked Michael, adjusting the review mirror.

He’s known as Gibson at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We have other Michaels, so I want to make sure you’re speaking to the right person,” laughed Michael; we mean… Gibson.

But hold up.

“We do have another Gibson,” said Gibson.

“He’s very task-driven,” said Dale.

“She’s meticulous,” said Gibson.

“He wants everybody to do their job like they’re supposed to,” said Dale.

“It could be stressful,” said Gibson.

“I go by Dale and around here, by mom,” said Dale… Gibson.

That other Gibson Michael was talking about is his mom, Dale.

“She works under me, but she’s still my mom so she kind of gets to tell me what to do.

For the past few years or so, Gibson and Dale have been working together at the racetrack in Concord. They maintain everything on the 2,000-acre property. Gibson has been at the track for almost 19 years.

However, Dale’s love of racing started well before her son started working there.

“Always. Even before my son came to work here, I was a race fan,” said Dale.

Just like her son, Dale likes to get behind the wheel.

“Like him, I’ve driven everything out here. They just let me drive the firetruck,” said Dale.

Both are ready to get going and move fast.

“You said the white paint is going to need another coat?” asked Dale to her son.

But some things on the track, like the paint coating every corner, can’t be sped up.