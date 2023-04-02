CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police are asking for help to find two missing children who they believe were kidnapped by their father.

They say eight-year-old Josiah Brooks and 11-year-old Aaron Toliver were last seen on Wilshire Avenue before 7 a.m. Saturday evening playing in a neighbor’s yard and that they had been living with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

Police believe they were taken by the father, Aaron Tolliver, and that he’s possibly on the way to Texas or Florida where he could be visiting family.

Concord Police labeled this as an Amber Alert, however, Amber Alerts can only be issued by the state, which has not yet issued an Amber Alert for this case.